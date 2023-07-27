Russell Crowe is thankful he got to meet a hero of his.

As remembrances poured in for Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who died Wednesday at age 56, the “Gladiator” star shared the story of his chance meeting with her a year ago.

Crowe posted the story in a series of tweets, recalling that he was at a pup in Ireland while working there, when a friend notice O’Connor.

Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us. Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 26, 2023

O’Connor ended up joining Crowe and his friends at their table and they had a long conversation covering many subjects.

She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea. In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 26, 2023

Crowe said, “I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.”

When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights.

We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 26, 2023

Calling O’Connor an “amazing woman,” Crowe added, “Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad.”

Best known for her global hit “Nothing Compares 2 U”, O’Connor’s family confirmed her death in a statement Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they said. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”