Russell Crowe is thankful he got to meet a hero of his.

As remembrances poured in for Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who died Wednesday at age 56, the “Gladiator” star shared the story of his chance meeting with her a year ago.

READ MORE: Sinéad O’Connor Dies: Jamie Lee Curtis, Sam Smith And More Celebs React To The Passing Of A Music Icon

Crowe posted the story in a series of tweets, recalling that he was at a pup in Ireland while working there, when a friend notice O’Connor.

O’Connor ended up joining Crowe and his friends at their table and they had a long conversation covering many subjects.

READ MORE: Pink And Brandi Carlile Honor Sinéad O’Connor With Gorgeous ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Cover

Crowe said, “I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.”

Calling O’Connor an “amazing woman,” Crowe added, “Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad.”

Best known for her global hit “Nothing Compares 2 U”, O’Connor’s family confirmed her death in a statement Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they said. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”