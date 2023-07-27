They’re the trio that defined the aughts.

Acclaimed and generation-defining producer Timbaland, 51, shared a snap of his reunion in the studio with pals and long-time collaborators Justin Timberlake, 42, and Nelly Furtado, 44, on Wednesday.

Timbaland, real name Timothy Mosley, shared the snap of himself FaceTiming the Canadian songbird alongside J.T. to his 4 million Instagram followers.

READ MORE: Nelly Furtado Returns To Studio With Timbaland: ‘Reunited!’

They were all flashing bright smiles, showcasing that they were just as pumped as the fans were, and it didn’t stop there. Timbaland also shared an uber-quick snippet of a track they’re seemingly working on. Furtado’s vocals could be heard in the vid, alongside a shot of the producer and singer enjoying the song.

READ MORE: Nelly Furtado Says Drake Told Her To ‘Boss Up’ And Make New Music: ‘I Listened’

Timbaland was the mastermind behind Timberlake and Furtado’s chart-dominating mega-smash 2006 albums, Future Sex/LoveSounds and Loose, which both sold millions of copies and earned No. 1 singles for both artists, so their bond with him is definitely unbreakable.

“Am I throwing you off? 😛” Furtado playfully commented underneath the post, referencing their six-week No. 1 single, “Promiscuous”.