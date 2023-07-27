Sinéad O’Connor once told Rolling Stone, “I don’t do anything in order to cause trouble. It just so happens that what I do naturally causes trouble.”

Always outspoken and never one to back down, Sinéad did occasionally run into trouble with her fellow stars.

Prince

With her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”, Sinéad became a worldwide sensation. And while Prince did once say he “loved” her version, the song would lead to a reported fight between the artists.

As Sinéad told Norway’s NRK in 2014, “I made it without him. I’d never met him. He summoned me to his house – and it’s foolish to do this to an Irish woman – he said he didn’t like me saying bad words in interviews. So I told him to f*** off.”

Sinéad added, “He got quite violent. I had to escape out of his house at 5 in the morning. He packed a bigger punch than mine.”

After adding more details in her memoir Rememberings — including the tidbit that Prince repeatedly asked his butler to serve Sinéad soup she had already refused, and that he suggested the two have a pillow fight, before slipping a hard object into a pillow case — Sinéad maintained her defiance. In 2021, while discussing “Nothing Compares 2 U”, Sinéad told The New York Times: “As far as I’m concerned, it’s my song.”

Pope John Paul II

Two years after the song became a hit, Sinéad would have another legacy-defining moment. Performing on “Saturday Night Live”, Sinéad launched a protest against the child abuse being committed — and covered up — by the Catholic Church. Nine years before Pope John Paul II apologized for the church’s role in the scandal, Sinéad tore up his photo.

The move sparked severe backlash, including amongst other stars.

Joe Pesci

A week later, on the same stage, Joe Pesci joked about smacking Sinéad, to applause.

Madonna

Meanwhile, fellow pop star Madonna also voiced her disapproval, telling The Irish Times, “I think there’s a better way to present her ideas rather than ripping up an image that means a lot to other people.”

The two had already had issues in the press, as a year earlier Sinéad told Spin magazine, “Madonna is probably the hugest role model for women in America. There’s a woman who people look up to as being a woman who campaigns for women’s rights. A woman who, in an abusive way toward me, said that I look like I had a run in with a lawnmower and that I was about as sexy as a venetian blind. Now there’s the woman that America looks up to as being a campaigner for women, slagging off another woman for not being sexy.”

Miley Cyrus

Years later, image once again became an issue, this time between Sinéad and Miley Cyrus.

In 2013, after Miley released her hit “Wrecking Ball”, she said the video was inspired by Sinéad’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” video. Sinéad however, took issue with the video’s nudity, and wrote an open letter to Miley on Facebook, saying, “It is absolutely NOT in ANY way an empowerment of yourself or any other young women, for you to send across the message that you are to be valued (even by you) more for your sexual appeal than your obvious talent.” Adding, “Nothing but harm will come in the long run from allowing yourself to be exploited.”

Miley responded on Twitter, comparing Sinéad to Amanda Bynes.

Before Amanda Bynes…. There was…. pic.twitter.com/6JZPVnunPc — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 3, 2013

Sinéad would ask for an apology from Miley in another Facebook letter, for herself as well as Amanda Bynes. She wrote, “I do not at all support or condone the abuse or mockery of those who have been brave enough to openly discuss mental health issues.”

And while no apology was ever offered publicly, Miley did go on to praise Sinéad on the “Today” show, calling her “an incredible artist.”

Meanwhile, as Sinéad said in that Rolling Stone interview, causing trouble was not her goal, but a natural outcome. As she concluded, “…that’s fine with me. I’m proud to be a troublemaker.”