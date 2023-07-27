Bethenny Frankel is, once again, laying into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Using one of her fave platforms to dish on entertainment news, the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, uploaded a TikTok on Tuesday, describing the couple’s post-royal life as a “botched job.”

The Skinnygirl founder admitted she does have sympathy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but she simultaneously finds their lives “fascinating.”

“How could someone botch something so badly?” she rhetorically questioned her 1.4 million TikTok followers regarding the ex-royal lovebirds, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

“I almost feel badly, like I think I do feel badly, because I can’t imagine having so much at your fingertips and letting it all slip away because of living inside your own head,” continued the Bravo personality who donned a bold red lip in the clip.

“And thinking every single thing that you do and say and want is so fascinating that you should be accepting awards at podiums around the world. Why?”

The royal duo have since moved to Montecito, California, seeking privacy from their once very public lives. They’ve since released a Netflix docu-series and Harry dropped his memoir, Spare, earlier this year.

“How do you do every single thing wrong?” Frankel continued digging into the couple.

Frankel added that the couple should never break up, as they’re “all each other has” following Harry’s contentious split from his family.

The last time Frankel roasted the couple was when they made headlines for an alleged “catastrophic car chase” in New York City with paparazzi back in May.