LeBron James is speaking out for the first time since his son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this week.

LeBron thanked well-wishers for their messages, writing on Twitter: “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful.

“Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑”

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

READ MORE: Bronny James: Damar Hamlin And More Stars React After LeBron James’ Son Suffers Cardiac Arrest

The NBA legend’s message come after Bronny was rushed to the hospital after suffering the cardiac arrest during a basketball workout with USC team the Trojans on Monday.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement to ET. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

READ MORE: LeBron James Says He Has ‘A Lot To Think About’ In Comment Hinting At Possible Retirement

The spokesperson added, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”