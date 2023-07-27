Morrissey is seriously rolling his eyes at the influx of Sinéad O’Connor tributes following her passing on Wednesday.

Letting his thoughts be loud and proud in his latest blog post, the former The Smiths frontman, 64, unleashed on the music industry, the media, celebrities and others for paying what he believes to be hypocritical homages to the “Nothing Compares 2 U” songstress.

“There is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don’t ‘fit in’ (this I know only too well),” he began in the lengthy post.

“And they are never praised until death – when, finally, they can’t answer back. The cruel playpen of fame gushes with praise for Sinead today … with the usual moronic labels of “icon” and “legend”. You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you.”

Morrissey criticized the media for labelling O’Connor as “sad, fat, shocking, insane” while she was alive and quickly changing their tune following her death.

“Music CEOs who had put on their most charming smile as they refused her for their roster are queuing-up to call her a ‘feminist icon’, and 15 minute celebrities and goblins from hell and record labels of artificially aroused diversity are squeezing onto Twitter to twitter their jibber-jabber … when it was YOU who talked Sinead into giving up … because she refused to be labelled, and she was degraded, as those few who move the world are always degraded. Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O’Connor is dead?”

The UK-born singer's full blog post can be read here.