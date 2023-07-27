Click to share this via email

Lilly Jay isn’t mincing words.

After news broke last week that Ariana Grande is dating Broadway actor Ethan Slater, his ex-wife is finally breaking her silence on the story.

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”

Jay, who shares a son with Slater, said that at the moment she is focused on being “a good mom.”

She added, “The story is her and Dalton,” referring to Grande’s ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, to whom shew was married for two years.

TMZ reported earlier this month that Grande and Gomez had separated back in January and were headed toward a divorce.

Jay and Slater, who gained fame starring in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, were high school sweethearts. They began dating again in 2012 and tied the knot in 2018. Their son was born in 2022.