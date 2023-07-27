Shakira is clearly no fan of rats.

This week on her Instagram feed, the Colombian singer shared a hilarious clip in which she is frightened by a rat during a music video shoot.

“Cosas que le pasan hasta a las sirenas 🤷‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption of the clip, which translates to, “Things that happen to mermaids.”

In the video, Shakira is seen lying on rocks by the water in a mermaid costume, when a rat crawls up a rock nearby a little too close to her.

The singer lets out a big scream and tries to get up out of the way, as the song she’s lip syncing to for the music video keeps going.

Despite the scream, the actually pops up in the music video for the song “Copa Vacía”, featuring Manuel Turizo, which was released three weeks ago.

The Instagram video also had Shakira’s fans cracking up, with many making jokes likening the rat to her ex-husband, Gerard Piqué, from whom she split last year.

“Pique trying come back,” wrote one fan, while another joked, “Dmnnn girl you are too good for Piqué!!!!!!”