The Jonas Brothers’ huge “The Tour” list just got even bigger.

The band just announced 50 new dates to their 2023 and 2024 tour, including five Canadian shows. They’re hitting 20 more countries across Europe, Australia and New Zealand, as well as adding a bunch more North America gigs.

After heading to Toronto’s Rogers Centre on August 19, the boys just announced they’ll then be heading to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on November 11.

They’ll then head to Edmonton’s Rogers Place on November 14 and Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on November 16.

With a few more U.S. dates in between, they’ll also return to Ottawa’s Canadian tire Centre on November 29 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on December 1.

Here we go!! We are stoked to add more dates for THE TOUR in the US, Europe and making our way to Australia for the first time! For all North American shows you can now register for Verified Fan until July 31st at 10PM ET at https://t.co/CjvOnTOPUg for your chance to purchase… pic.twitter.com/JOo9Z55KNv — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 27, 2023

The general tickets sale starts August 4 at 10 a.m. For more information and the full list of dates click here.

The news comes after the Jo Bros teamed up with TXT to release “Do It Like That” earlier this month.

Give the music video a watch below.