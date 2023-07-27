Madonna’s recovery appears to be going well.

On Thursday, the pop star shared a new health update on her Instagram account, with a new video showing off some dance moves.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she wrote, along with the video of her moving her hips to her 1983 song “Lucky Star”.

“Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!” Madonna added. And Happy 40th Birthday to my very First Album.”

The song “Lucky Star” was featured on that self-titled debut album, which also featured the singles “Everybody”, “Burning Up”, “Holiday” and “Borderline”.

Fans celebrated Madonna in the comments of her post, with one person writing, “You’re not just a lucky star. You are a complete universe. Unstoppable, luminous and an inexhaustible source of inspiration❤️.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen added, “There she is!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️”

Late last month, Madonna was hospitalized due to a “serious bacterial infection,” which at one point had her unconscious in the ICU.

She has since been at home, saying earlier this month that she was “on the road to recovery.”

“I have felt your love,” Madonna told fans who had sent their support and best wishes. “I’m incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”