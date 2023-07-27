Bella Hadid is celebrating another milestone in her sobriety journey.

The 26-year-old supermodel, who is “almost 10 months” sober took to Instagram on Wednesday to share how “proud” she is of herself and those “pushing through dry July.”

“With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!” Hadid wrote in the caption of her post, referring to the alcohol-free cocktail brand, Kin Euphorics, that she co-founded.

The runway star applauded those who’ve pledged to stay away from alcohol and fulfilled their promise.

“I’m so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety Or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!” she continued before encouraging her followers to try the latest flavour of her canned beverage brand.

“I’m so excited that our newest @kineuphorics potion Actual Sunshine is finally available at @sprouts in time for Dry July!” she wrote. “Im [sic] not one to take favorites but this baby is my #1 right now. Can’t go a morning without her.”

Hadid noted that the refreshing drink “truly tastes like summer in a can, and helps you get that radiant, post-vacation glow with its unique stack of vitamins + adaptogens.”

The model first revealed that she quit drinking in January 2022, explaining that “it got to the point where [she] wouldn’t be able to control [herself]” and gave her “horrible anxiety.”

Flash forward to March of this year, Hadid celebrated a sobriety record of “5 months alcohol free” by hitting a Las Vegas casino with her friends.