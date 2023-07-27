Click to share this via email

Paris Hilton’s bold new look created some havoc behind-the-scenes.

The star took to TikTok this week to share a hilarious video of herself getting stuck in a pair of huge yellow crocs after a photo shoot.

Hilton donned the $450 MSCHF x Crocs Yellow Boots for the snaps, sharing numerous clips of herself posing up a storm.

However, she struggled to get them off at the end of the day, with a team member literally being on the floor trying to pull the shoe off.

Hilton even almost fell off her chair amid the team effort at one point.

She captioned the video: “Sometimes it’s a full-team effort. 😂🌟The Big Yellow Boots by #MSCHF ✨ #ThatsHot”

Hilton teamed the extravagant footwear with a yellow jumpsuit with the word “sliving” written across it for the shoot.

She shared one clip to the tune of “Barbie World”, alongside the caption: “Your favorite Barbie it-girl for #MSCHF big yellow boots. 🌟#ThatsHot #iconic”

Hilton jumped on a trampoline, kicking the huge boots in the air in a different BTS clip.