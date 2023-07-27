Paul Mescal is a real heartthrob.

In an interview with Variety, Paramount motion picture co-head Daria Cercek shared how the Oscar-nominated actor’s onstage performance in A Screetcar Named Desire helped him land the coveted lead role in Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Gladiator” sequel.

“He played Stanley, and there are several moments where he takes off his shirt and it was electric,” Cercek said.

“The ladies in the audience were very vocal and we were like, ‘I think we’ve found our guy,” she added.

The 27-year-old “Aftersun” star played the role of Stanley in the production of the Tennessee Williams play on London’s West End.

Mescal’s casting in “Gladiator 2” was revealed in January. He will be playing Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played in the original 2000 epic by Connie Nielsen, and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s iconic villain Commodus.

“I’m so proud I get to make it,” Mescal told The Hollywood Reporter in February. “It’s an intimidating feat. It’s something I’m nervous about but something I feel like I can do.”

“Gladiator 2” will also star Nielsen, along with Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Djimon Hounsou.