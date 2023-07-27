Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

This Barbie has a strong core.

Margot Robbie was able to beat the clock for the longest-held plank against her “Barbie” co-stars.

The Australian actress, 33, currently holds the plank record of four minutes and 10 seconds, according to the media/news company, Viral Pop Culture.

On Instagram, the outlet uploaded a photo of Robbie dressed in athletic wear, posing in front of a white board with the plank times listed from longest to shortest in minutes, in which her name is seen at the top. The actress hilariously flips off the camera, seemingly teasing her fellow co-stars whom she beat.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie’s Friends Asked ‘What’s Wrong With You?’ For Not Kissing Ryan Gosling In ‘Barbie’

Robbie even beat her Ken counterpart, Ryan Gosling, who held a plank for three minutes.

“Ken did his best and that’s all we ask of him,” one user joked in the comments section.

Along with Robbie and Gosling, the photo also lists “Barbie” star Hari Nef, who plays Doctor Barbie, plus other crew members, including producer David Heyman.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Responds To That Video Of Ryan Gosling Seemingly Brushing Him Off On ‘Barbie’ Toronto Red Carpet

While many commended Robbie in the comments, others requested footage to prove it.

“No footage or never happened” one user wrote.

Amid rumours of a “Barbie” sequel, given its massive worldwide success, director Greta Gerwig ruled out a second film saying the recently-released movie is “all I’ve got.”