Dolly Parton is giving fans a taste of her upcoming rock album by releasing two iconic Queen covers included on the project.

The country icon debuted the covers “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You” in a music video that also promotes the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The Olympic-themed video celebrates athletes around the world, including Olympic medalists, and sports fans ahead of next year’s games

“I love the Olympics!” Parton said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly. “I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can. I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing, but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

The music video also features Parton decked out in stunning gold, silver and bronze sparkly dresses — representing each of the Olympic medals — as she belts out the lyrics in front of a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Parton’s 30-track album Rockstar is set to release on November 17. The project features nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems including Prince’s “Purple Rain”, The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven”, and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird”.

The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off July 26, 2024.