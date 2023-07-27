Click to share this via email

ABC has unveiled a new teaser for “The Golden Bachelor” ahead of its fall premiere.

The video, released Wednesday, teases what Bachelor nation can expect from the debut “Bachelor” franchise spinoff series, revealing that the first-ever golden bachelor, 71-year-old Gerry Turner, will date 20 women.

“I don’t always date 20 women at once but I’m about to,” Turner says in the clip, teasing that his “love story is worth the wait.”

Last week, ABC announced the retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather as its first golden bachelor.

“The Golden Bachelor”, which has yet to reveal a premiere date, will air on ABC this fall and stream on Hulu.

Watch the teaser in the clip below.