Kourtney Kardashian isn’t one to let controversy hold her back.

While speaking about her controversial 2022 partnership with fashion retailer Boohoo on Thursday’s season three finale of “The Kardashians”, the reality star shared how she felt about the criticism she received for collaborating with the brand.

When Kardashian launched two sustainability-driven collections with the brand during the fall of 2022, naysayers scolded the partnership, pointing out that the green mission failed to align with Boohoo’s practices as a fast fashion company.

“I actually love that because I feel like I’m in a position to shine a light on that problem,” the fashion mogul, 44, said about the criticism on Thursday’s episode.

While Kardashian reminded others that she’s “not a sustainability expert,” she emphasized her passion to help create change, noting how her Boohoo collaboration was an opportunity to push the brand to become better.

“Fast fashion isn’t going anywhere so why not push them to make these changes?” the Poosh founder questioned, noting that she knew there’d be backlash, but wanted the partnership to “make noise” about the production of unsustainable clothing.

Elsewhere, Kardashian — who was announced as Boohoo’s new ambassador in September — vowed that her future ventures in the fashion industry will be more sustainable as a means to reach her goals of creating accessible stylish clothing that won’t cause environmental harm.

At the time of her collaboration, Kardashian said in a statement that she “was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet” when Boohoo first approached her about the idea. “It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts.”

She then took to social media to address the negative response, further explaining her partnership with the online global brand.

“I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for.”