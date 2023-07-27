It’s only a few months before “The Kardashians” will return to our screens. After the famous family’s hit reality TV series streamed its season 3 finale on Thursday, Disney+ announced that season 4 will return on Thursday, Sept. 28.

“We’re back, better than ever,” Kim Kardashian says, grinning in the new teaser promo clip, promising, “More fun, more family, and so much more drams.”

Her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, quips, “You’re not getting away from us, babe.”

It looks like momager Kris Jenner and all of the sisters including Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will be back for season 4.

And though Khloé teased that their brother, Rob Kardashian, is open to returning to the franchise in a recent episode, the reclusive former reality star is not mentioned in the promotional materials for the upcoming season.

Season 3 of the fan-favourite original series finished filming in January with the shocking sudden death of Tristan Thompson‘s mother, Andrea Thompson. Tristan and his disabled younger brother, Amari Thompson, were also forced to move in with Khloé after Tristan’s roof caved in due to water damage. And fresh off finalizing her divorce from Kanye West, Kim was proud of staying single in season 3.

But since filming wrapped so much earlier in the year, we haven’t even been given the fun reveal of Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, announcing their pregnancy after years of IVF and trying.

“The Kardashians” season 4 premieres September 28, only on Disney+ in Canada, with new episodes available to stream every Thursday. The first three seasons are currently available to watch on the streamer.

