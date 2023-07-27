Thomas Brodie-Sangster is engaged to longtime love, Talulah Riley.

Riley, Elon Musk’s ex-wife, announced the news on Twitter — the social media owned by the entrepreneur and recently re-named X — sharing a loved-up picture of her and the “Love Actually” star.

“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!” the 37-year-old actress wrote.

The announcement was met with lots of well wishes, including from Riley’s ex-husband.

“Congratulations!” Musk replied.

Riley married the Tesla and SpaceX founder twice, from 2010 to 2012, then from 2013 to 2016.

Brodie-Sangster shared on social media as well, taking instead to Instagram to make the announcement.

“Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around,” the actor, 33, wrote, quoting Hugh Grant’s iconic line in the 2003 Christmas classic.

The pair met over two years ago when they worked on the FX limited series chronicling the Sex Pistols’ rise to fame, “Pistol”. The series, which began filming in March 2021 in England, sees Brodie-Sangster and Riley portray the real-life couple, Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

They didn’t spark romance rumours till August of that year when they were spotted holding hands in London. They were later spotted packing on the PDA in February 2022 before seemingly confirming their relationship at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner, where they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.

Brodie-Sangster spoke about their on-screen romance turned IRL love affair while speaking with The Guardian in May 2022, and he talked about portraying their characters’ tumultuous relationship on screen.

“I wasn’t dating her at the time,” the “Queen’s Gambit” star told the publication when asked what it was like directing his character’s “more cutting remarks towards Riley.” He added, “Thankfully we’re not too much like Viv and Malc.”

Riley, meanwhile, touched on how their friendship blossomed into something more “some months” after working together.

“We hadn’t really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did,” she told The Times that same month. “And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”

Prior to his relationship with Riley, Brodie-Sangster was also linked to Isabella Melling, whom he dated for a few years, and Gzi Wisdom.

