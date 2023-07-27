Charity Lawson is offering advice to the “Bachelor” franchise’s first-ever golden bachelor, Gerry Turner, as he’s about to begin his journey.

The current “Bachelorette”, who’s final four were just revealed during the latest episode, appeared on the iHeart podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour” where she told hosts, Bachelor Nation stars Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, what she’d tell Turner heading into filming the first season of “The Golden Bachelor”.

“I’m sure he doesn’t need any. I mean, he’s lived a lot,” Lawson said of the 71-year-old. “He probably has so much experience but, for me, what helped me the most was just being present and try to be present in every day and not looking too far ahead.

“I think that can sometimes consume you, get you caught up in it, [and] make you anxious,” she explained. “So just take it day by day and really just go with what you feel is best. No one else knows, only you do.”

Lawson, 27, went on to commend the franchise’s upcoming project.

“I just love the whole idea of this spinoff like obviously we don’t really see this on reality TV, like this population of people getting a shot at love again and so I’m really excited for it,” she said. “I’m excited for Gerry. I hope he finds his person.”

While Lawson has yet to meet Turner, she “hopes” to soon.

“[He] is truly the most precious thing I’ve ever seen… his backstory is incredible.”

For more on Lawson’s unfiltered conversation, where she chats all about her season and reveals what she’s most looking forward to addressing at the upcoming “Men Tell All”, listen to the full episode here.