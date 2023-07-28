Bronny James, the son of NBA sta LeBron James, has been discharged from the hospital and is resting at home after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this week.

In a statement from Dr. Merije Chukumerije, Bronny’s consulting cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai hospital, Bronny was said to be stable, adding that they’re hopeful for his “continued progress” and are encouraged by his resilience amid the health scare.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” the statement from Cedars-Sinai read. “Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

LeBron issued an update on his son’s condition Thursday, thanking fans and friends for their support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” the NBA star tweeted. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

On Monday, while practicing with the University of Southern California Trojans basketball team, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” a spokesperson for the James family told ET at the time. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

According to TMZ Sports, a 911 call was made around 9:26 a.m. Bronny was unconscious and taken to the hospital via ambulance, the outlet reported.

Shortly thereafter, a source also told ET, “Bronny collapsed during practice. He is now doing well.”

A source told ET on Wednesday that the teen was “OK” but remained hospitalized under observation.

“They are still trying to determine what happened,” the source shared.

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Dr. Evelina Grayver MD, FACC, Director, Women’s Heart Program, Northwell Health, and she noted that while it is “incredibly uncommon” for an 18-year-old to go into cardiac arrest, Bronny does fall into the high risk category due to a number of factors.

“Number one, he is of male gender. Number two, he is an African American male and number three, basketball,” she explained. “So, those three factors increase risk of actually having a cardiac arrest, despite being a very healthy top-shape tough athlete.”

Bronny is a McDonald’s All-American player, who recently committed to playing ball for USC. After the scary incident, Bronny’s 16-year-old brother, Bryce, took to his Instagram Story to share a pic with his brother, along with a red heart emoji.

In addition to Bronny and Bryce, LeBron and wife Savannah are also parents to their 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

MORE FROM ET:

Bronny James Remains Hospitalized to ‘Determine What Happened’: Source

LeBron James’ Son Bryce Posts Pic With Bronny After His Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James’ 18-Year-Old Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James Reveals Hopes to Play in NBA With Sons Bronny and Bryce

LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97M Contract Extension With Lakers

LeBron James on Son Bronny Covering ‘Sports Illustrated’ at 16