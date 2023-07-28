Jimmie Allen is headed on tour — a comedy tour — amid the ongoing sexual assault allegations against him.

“‘I Said What I Said,’ and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October! ALL shows are invite only, so be sure signup with your e-mail via link in bio to receive the latest news & how to win tix🎤,” Allen captioned the Instagram announcement.

Fans were less than supportive in the comments, with one user writing, “Very strange choice of comeback,” and another commented, “Lol you going through a midlife crisis or something? 😂😂😂.”

He did have some votes of confidence though with one fan noting that Allen had tested out his material on audiences while on tour earlier this year.

“I’m screaming 🙀. I cannot wait for this! I knew something was up when you were cutting up on stage in Nola let’s GOOOO,” the user wrote.

The announcement comes just a week after the country singer countersued the two women who accused him of sexual assault.

In court documents, obtained by ET, Allen denied all allegations, claiming that one of the accusers defamed him and that the other took his cell phone without his permission.

Allen responded to the lawsuits in the docs, filed in a Nashville federal court earlier this month — the first case claims he repeatedly assaulted an unnamed “Jane Doe” on his management team, while the second claims he assaulted another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room and secretly recorded the encounter.

In the Variety report published by the outlet in May, the woman, claims that during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021, Allen allegedly raped her following his appearance as a celebrity guest on “American Idol”. She alleges she lost her virginity to the singer through no choice of her own.

In the case of Allen’s former day-to-day manager, the “Down Home” singer’s attorney’s claim that she defamed him by making “deliberate, intentional, malicious, and willful” statements in Variety beyond what is included in the lawsuit.

Allen issued a statement to ET via his attorney, in which he vehemently denied the first allegations, claiming the relationship was consensual. He also issued a public apology to his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, after sharing that the couple was separating and also expecting their third child together.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen’s statement read. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

The second lawsuit was filed last month, when a woman, referred to in the docs as “Jane Doe 2,” sued Allen for assault and battery, claiming he filmed their sexual encounter without her consent. In the documents, Jane Doe 2 claims that Allen violated her privacy by secretly filming her, and also continued to engage in sexual contact with her after she’d revoked her consent.

Allen’s lawyers claim that the woman consented to their sexual encounter being recorded, and allege that she took his phone with her when she left the hotel.

“By taking his camera phone without permission, Jane Doe 2 wrongfully exerted a distinct act of dominion over Allen’s personal property,” his lawyers note, per the docs.

In a statement to ET, Allen explained the motivation behind his countersuit. “As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business.”

“These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families,” the statement continued.

The announced comedy tour comes as a change to make some money for the singer, who was pulled from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup and suspended by his agency, UTA. Additionally, Allen was dropped by his record label shortly after the second suit was filed with BBR Music Group issuing a statement to ET that read: “BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen. He is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Jimmie Allen Countersues Two Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault

Jimmie Allen Dropped by Record Label After Second Sexual Assault Claim

Jimmie Allen Facing Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit