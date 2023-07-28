Rosalía is sharing her heartbreak.

Earlier this month, People reported that the Spanish singer had called off her engagement to Rauw Alejandro, and now she is speaking out about the news.

“I love, respect and admire Rauw. I’m not paying attention to the movies. We know what we lived,” she said in a statement on her Instagram Story, as translated from Spanish

The singer added, “This is not an easy moment, so thank you all for understanding and respecting,”

Rosalía’s statement came just a day after Alejandro addressed the reports, confirming their engagement had been called off, and shutting down rumours of infidelity.

“Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup but, in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person,” he said.

“During this time that I’m taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn’t stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live,” Alejandro added.

The couple, who first started dating in 2021, had announced their engagement this past March.