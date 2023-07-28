Click to share this via email

Michelle Yeoh and ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt have tied the knot after a 19-year engagement.

The pair married in an intimate ceremony in Geneva on Thursday, with ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa confirming the news on Instagram.

He shared an array of pics, including one of the wedding programme.

The message read of the pair’s love story, “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004.

“On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES!” confirming the pair got engaged after less than two months of dating.

It continued, “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Massa’s multiple photos included a few featuring Yeoh’s Best Actress Oscar statuette, which she won earlier this year for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

The star became the first Asian woman to win the award in the category in the ceremony’s 95-year history.

Massa captioned his post, “Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much . ❤️❤️”