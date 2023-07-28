The third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” (which streams in Canada on Disney+) is right around the corner, with a whole new hilarious whodunit to be tackled by the unlikely trio of Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short).

In the first season, the trio investigated the murder of Tim Kono, a resident in their Manhattan apartment building who had a secret connection with Mabel, while the second saw Mabel framed for the murder of co-op board president Bunny, with the real murderer eventually revealed.

Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

The second season concluded on a cliffhanger, with Oliver mounting a new Broadway production, starring Ben Glenroy (played by Paul Rudd) — who is killed onstage in the midst of opening night.

So what can fans expect to see in the upcoming season?

The Plot

From all accounts, the third season will set up the backstory of Oliver’s play and the events leading up to the murder of Rudd’s character, with the season kicking off with two back-to-back episodes.

“Actor Ben Conroy (Paul Rudd) collapses onstage, Charles, Olivia and Mabel must piece together the show’s first days with a suspicious cast and crew to determine if foul play was involved,” reads the official synopsis for the first episode.

“They attend the lavish memorial service full of fans and those with dubious motives,” reads the synopsis for the second episode. “As the actors sudden death is mourned Oliver works to revive his shaky Broadway show.”

Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Series showrunner John Hoffman has dropped some clues about Season 3 in various interviews.

“I think there should be a disorienting number of things coming at them that makes it very scary at first, and I think there will be a lot that is insanely funny in season two,” Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “I think ultimately it’s a show about these three characters and the characters of New York, and breaking through your isolated little world and trying to fight this injustice with people who are very unexpected in your world, and [who] you might find yourself fighting for.”

In another interview, with TVLine, Hoffman revealed that “what we have planned is insane and so exciting. It’s also very twisty. We try to check ourselves, like, ‘OK, what can we do and how can we do this differently?’ and ‘What feels like a different take? A fresh take?’ So I can only say hang tight! There’s a lot going on, and certainly the victim is colourfully drawn so far.”

Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Returning cast

In addition to Martin, Lopez and Short, trailers for the new season indicate the return of a few familiar faces, including: Jane Lynch as Charles’ stunt double, Sazz Pataki; Andrea Martin as Joy, the hair and makeup artist from Charles’ cop show “Brazzos”, who has also become his love interest.

One character from previous seasons who won’t be back is hummus mogul/criminal Teddy Dimas, with star Nathan Lane telling ET Canada he’s not a part of the new season. “I’m not [in it],” he said. “They moved on. It’s now called ‘Only Meryl in the Building.’”

Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

New faces

As Lane noted, along with Rudd, the third season welcomes legendary Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who plays an actress named Loretta — whose awful acting is ruining Oliver’s play.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023

Other new cast members include Matthew Broderick, Ashley Park and “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Jesse Williams, who looks to be Mabel’s love interest (although whether he factors into a scene in which Mabel is wearing a wedding dress remains to be seen).

Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Musical episode

Rumour has it there will be a musical episode, with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the duo behind the hit Broadway musical Hairspray.

“We’ve worked on the next season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’. We’re not allowed to say more than that, but you could probably do the math,” said Wittman.

Behind the scenes of OMITB S3 with Meryl Streep and Wesley Taylor. 🕺🏼 GOD I HOPE I GET IT 🪞 pic.twitter.com/IwTsy3dKHR — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 29, 2023

The new season of “Only Murders in the Building” begins Aug. 8.