Megan Fox doesn’t hold back when responding to trolls on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to take a swipe at anyone criticizing her for recently sharing a GoFundMe page on behalf of her friend, manicurist Brittney Boyce.

Boyce’s father Michael requires medical care after recently being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Fox wrote: “If you guys are able to help please do.”

Some social media users commented on Fox not helping her or appearing to not make a contribution on the GoFundMe page herself, the Independent reported.

Noticing the criticism, Fox then hit back in a message, which read, “Hey weirdos. Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe [Boyce] doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?”

Credit: Instagram/Megan Fox

Fox went on to say Boyce had asked her to share the page so hopefully her fans might “donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal.”

Fox continued: “I just obliged her request. Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and [I] will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity. So try again on another day (probably tmrw!) with some different bulls**t you bunch of psychos.”