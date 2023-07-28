“Suits” just set a streaming record nearly four years after it aired its ninth and final season. Nielsen reports that the Meghan Markle-led drama, which aired on USA Network between 2011 and 2019, set a streaming record during the week of June 26 to July 2.

During that week, “Suits”, which began streaming on Netflix on June 17, had 3.14 billion minutes of watch time, setting the record for an acquired series. The record was previously held by “Manifest”, which had 2.49 billion watch minutes from June 14 to 20, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to topping the viewership on the acquired shows list for the week in question, “Suits” also led the overall list. “The Witcher” came in second with 1.31 billion minutes of viewing, and “The Bear” rounded up the top three with 1.01 billion minutes.

Nielsen’s ratings only cover U.S. television vision viewing, not content viewed on a phone or tablet, or viewership in other countries.

Markle starred in “Suits” as Rachel Zane, who works at the same law firm as attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). The show follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who uses his photographic memory to talk his way into a job as an associate at the firm, despite being a college dropout who never attended law school.

Markle starred in the series for its first seven seasons, which finished airing in 2018. Her series exit came after she announced her engagement to Prince Harry. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and went on to welcome two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

