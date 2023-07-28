The staff at a Toronto restaurant got a big surprise this week.

While in town, Drew Barrymore stopped for dinner at Fat Pasha, a restaurant serving Middle Eastern and European Jewish cuisine, and made sure to say hi to the staff.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Announces Social Media Break For The Summer: ‘So Healthy For The Soul’

The chef and owner of the restaurant, Anthony Rose, posted a photo on Instagram of Barrymore posing with himself and his workers in the kitchen.

Rose joked in the post about having “almost dated” Barrymore after he liked the actress on the dating app Raya, though she never liked him back.

“But here she is stalking me,” he joked, adding that she actually visited both Fat Pasha and his other restaurant, Schmaltz Appetizing.

“What a sweet pleasure to feed Drew and her crew and they were such fun,” he added.

Speaking to BlogTO, Rose said, “She was so kind, so sweet, very generous with her time and her compliments. It was really the sweetest meeting,” adding, “She made us feel very special. She was just so excited to be there and gushing over the food and the staff and the atmosphere.”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Will Host The National Book Awards With Oprah Winfrey As Guest Speaker

Rose also revealed that Barrymore mostly stuck to the vegetarian part of the menu, which includes items like falafel and roasted cauliflower.

Barrymore was in Toronto to shoot a commercial for the online bingo game Bingo Blitz, The Daily Mail reported.