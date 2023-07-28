There is comfort in strangers.

ET Canada is happy to share a first-look clip from the new short film by Canadian writer-director Jessica Hinkson, which is having its world premiere this Friday at the Holly Shorts Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Jessica Hinkson

The short stars Samora Smallwood (“Star Trek: Discovery”) as Sara, along with Naomi Snieckus (“Mr. D”) as Elena and Prince Amponsah (“Station Eleven”) as Davey.

It tells the story of “a woman who finds the strength to confront her greatest fear by relying on the comfort of strangers.”

The first-look clip from the film features a scene in which Sara appears stressed at an airport, waiting for a flight that has been delayed.

“Right now with so much at stake in our industry it feels really special to celebrate a film like ‘Sara’, an indie film with a real story,” Smallwood said in a statement. “I was honoured when Jess Hinkson, our director and writer, reached out as it’s her personal story, and what resonated so much with me is what I think will resonate with audiences: it’s about a real woman—she’s no superhero—going through something truly transformative, who comes out the other side, changed for sure, but hopefully, better. Clearer. More fully present and grateful for her life.”

Smallwood added, “Art works in magical ways because Sara’s journey is exactly how I felt after stepping into her shoes. If what we do can encourage compassion and empathy for others in some way, then we’ve done our job.”

Prince Amponsah in “Sara” – Photo: Kenya-Jade Pinto

The film was shot in Toronto, at Osteria Rialto and the Humber CTI Campus.

Hinkson, who won the Women In Film Screenplay Award for her “Sara” script at the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival in 2021, is currently developing the story into her debut feature film under the new title, “Concrete Marshmallow”.