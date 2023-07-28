Drake is taking shots at Pusha T and Pharrell Williams in the track “Meltdown”, which appears on Travis Scott’s new album Utopia.

The Canadian hitmaker appears to rekindle his years-long feud with Pusha T, as well as rapping about melting Skateboard P’s N.E.R.D. chain, which was previously owned by Pharrell. He also mentions the late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, XXL reports.

Drizzy raps, “Man, f**k all that spinning the narrative s**t/I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss.

“Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t/Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis/They not even wearing that s**t.”

Earlier this year, Drake wore a nearly $2.2 million chain that used to be owned by Pharrell for his “Jumbotron S**t Poppin'” music video.

Elsewhere on “Meltdown”, Drake raps, “I love to f**k on a regular b***h/Famous h*es lame but they stay on my d**k/Heard your new joint, it’s embarrassing s**t/You talk to the cops on some therapist s**t/You act like you love this American s**t/But really the truth is you’re scared of the 6.”

Scott hadn’t released an album since 2019’s Jackboys. Utopia is out now.