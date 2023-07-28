Kara Keough has some joyful news to announce, but admits she’s also feeling “scared as hell” about it.

The actress, who’s the daughter of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Jeana Keough, took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Kyle Bosworth are expecting a child.

This is Keough’s fourth pregnancy; the couple are parents to daughter Decker, 7, and son Vaughn, 2, and in 2020 they welcomed son McCoy, who tragically died days later due to childbirth complications.

Understandably, Keough has mixed feelings.

“After McCoy died, sharing my sorrow with you all helped,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Grieving out loud helped me name my feelings and confront them. Like a monster under the bed, they felt less scary in the daylight. Like maybe they couldn’t drag me down and eat me alive if I kept them well lit. So I hung my heart out for all to see, and swept exactly none of the muck under any damn rugs. F**k a rug; I wanted to feel it all,” she continued.

“And then, when I found out I was pregnant with Vaughn, I quietly unfurled all the rugs. I lined every inch of my life with their insulating padding. I quit my job. I ignored phone calls and texts. I didn’t leave my house unless I had to (thanks Covid). I didn’t share our news with anyone that didn’t need to know. And when I did share, it sounded like I was telling them “I have ulcers.” It was not a joyous celebration. It was a painstaking and brutal admission: “I’m at risk for another heart-shattering catastrophe.” I was cocooned in a world of pain and did my best to shield myself from as many landmines as possible. I wanted to keep our joy private. I stuck my head in the sand and just prayed to God that our baby would live – even though I reminded myself every day that he might not,” Keough wrote.

“Maybe what the all-knowing ‘they’ say about time is true, though. Because THIS time, we want to celebrate every second we have with this soul. We told the kids the day we got the positive test. Decker tells every person willing to listen that she’s the oldest of four kids as she lovingly strokes my belly. The joy spills out of her; she can’t wait to tell the world about Baby ‘Four.’ I’ve clawed my way on board with Decker for her sake, and Vaughn’s, and McCoy’s. It SHOULD be a happy occasion that they’re getting another sibling. For me, there’s just a cautious reluctance to let the excitement fully absorb,” she added.

“But I can’t deny that it feels right that those that have sat with us on our grieving bench should have a seat in our joyous swings too,” she concluded. “So, for that reason (and because Decker and her grandmother @jeanakeough can’t keep a secret for shit), I’m proud and scared as hell to announce Baby Bosworth #4 – due in November.”