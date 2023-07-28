Click to share this via email

Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill seen on yacht in Porto Cervo, Sardinia

The Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill romance rumours continue.

DiCaprio was pictured landing in Sardinia on his private jet on Thursday, around 24 hours after Gill arrived on the Italian island.

The rumoured couple were then seen on a yacht together, with the Indian-British model, 28, donning a blue patterned bikini to soak up the sun.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill seen on yacht in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. — Splash News

DiCaprio’s arrival came after he attended Mick Jagger’s star-studded 80th birthday bash at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea, London, U.K. on Wednesday.

The “Titanic” actor has been spotted with Gill on multiple occasions.

He’s recently been linked to the likes of Gigi Hadid, as well as being seen enjoying a yacht day in Ibiza alongside model Meghan Roche, 22, back in June.

