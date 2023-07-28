In the wake of podcaster Bobbi Althoff’s hilarious and revealing interview with Drake, for the latest edition of her “Really Good Podcast” she sits down with one of his best buds: rapper Lil Yachty.

During the conversation, he opens up about his friendship with Drake after being asked how “deep” their conversations tend to get.

“Very deep, like centre of the Earth,” he explained, as reported by Complex.

Asked if Drake is his best friend “in the world,” he responded, “I wouldn’t say ‘in the world’ but he’s definitely, like, top three.”

Althoff also pointed out that Drake had paid for her flight ahead of their interview, something that Yachty didn’t do.

“He has f**king 50 times more money than me. What are you talking about?” Yachty fired back. “I tell him that all the time. He buys my planet tickets.”

Admitting that Drake is “f**king filthy rich,” Yachty is planning to follow a similar trajectory when asked if he thinks he’ll ever achieve Drake-level wealth.

“I hope so. I plan on it,” he said. “I’m manifesting it. He’s also been doing music for, like, 14 years longer than me.”

The most hilarious moment in the podcast arrived when Yachty received a call from none other than Drake, although the contents of their conversation weren’t revealed, with music playing over the video call.