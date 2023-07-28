Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship appears to be going well.

Eight months after they were first spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, People reports that they are still dating and “going very strong.”

A source told the outlet that Pitt and de Ramon are “doing great,” having spent a lot of time together in Europe.

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other,” the source said. “It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

Pitt was in Europe filming a Formula One racing film, though the production is now on hold amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“He still keeps a residence at Chateau Miraval and has been spending a lot of time there and elsewhere in Europe,” a source said. “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times.”

The actor originally bought Miraval with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and the property have become a contentious part of their divorce proceedings in the last few years.

Since Pitt and Jolie split in 2016, the actor has also been romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski.

Pitt and de Ramon have been seen out together a number of times since first being spotted at the concert in November.

The two were together at the premiere of Pitt’s film “Babylon” last year, and at his 59th birthday party in December. They spent New Year’s Eve in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and were seen together back in L.A. for Valentine’s Day.