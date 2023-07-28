Travis Scott is apparently not too fond of his ex Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothée Chalamet.

Scott dropped his new album Utopia on Friday, with him teaming up with Drake for the track “Meltdown”.

Appearing to reference Chalamet’s role as Willy Wonka in the upcoming “Wonka” flick, Scott raps, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory/ Burn an athlete like it’s calories find another flame hot as me, b***h!!!”

Scott and Jenner — who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, together — were in an on/off relationship since 2017.

In April, ET confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet had started dating. The following month, a source told ET that Scott wasn’t thrilled about the romance.

A source said, “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”

Jenner and Chalamet have yet to confirm anything themselves or share hints of their blossoming romance on social media. The pair reportedly met through the beauty mogul’s older sister, Kendall Jenner.