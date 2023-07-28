Click to share this via email

Amal and George Clooney are spending the summer at their extravagant waterfront home on Italy’s Lake Como, and were photographed out on the town during a romantic date night.

The parents of two took a night off from twist Alexander and Ella, who turned 6 last month, to spend some quality time with each other.

Photographers captured the two exiting the restaurant.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” star suited up in a dark grey suit atop a navy-blue suit, while his wife radiated elegance in a shimmering silver dress from designer Paco Rabanne.

Picture by: SplashNews.com

According to People, the couple enjoyed dinner at Lake Como’s Il Gatto Nero restaurant, a romantic eatery with a view of the lake specializing in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.