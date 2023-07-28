Amal and George Clooney are spending the summer at their extravagant waterfront home on Italy’s Lake Como, and were photographed out on the town during a romantic date night.
The parents of two took a night off from twist Alexander and Ella, who turned 6 last month, to spend some quality time with each other.
Photographers captured the two exiting the restaurant.
The “Ocean’s Eleven” star suited up in a dark grey suit atop a navy-blue suit, while his wife radiated elegance in a shimmering silver dress from designer Paco Rabanne.
According to People, the couple enjoyed dinner at Lake Como’s Il Gatto Nero restaurant, a romantic eatery with a view of the lake specializing in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.