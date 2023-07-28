Mustafa is opening up about losing his brother.

On Tuesday, 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed, brother of the Juno-winning artist, was shot and killed while in a car in downtown Toronto.

In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, Mustafa shared his grief over his brother’s death.

“My big brother, now & then & in the life coming after this, the ground is missing, I have lost the way,” he wrote.

Mustafa the Poet/Instagram

“When we shared a room I couldn’t handle how little of it was mine, now we don’t share a world, and I can’t handle how little of it is mine, how much of it you took with you, how much of it I see you in,” Mustafa added.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting on Tuesday afternoon after a person approached officers to say they heard gunshots in the Sherbourne and Shuter streets area.

When officers arrived at the scene, Ahmed was found unresponsive in a vehicle, and was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

According to the CBC, police investigators said the shooting was likely targeted, and are searching for a 34-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder.

Mustafa the Poet/Instagram

“They killed my brother in the very community I gave my life to,” Mustafa said in his Instagram Story. “Here’s my faith on a platter, it won’t return.”