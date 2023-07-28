Seattle just experienced a literal Taylor Swift earthquake.

Last weekend, Swift performed two sold out shows on her Eras Tour at Lumen Field in Seattle, and according to a seismologist, fans at the show literally shook the ground.

The so-called “Swift Quake” caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN.

Caplan-Auerbach compared the event to the 2011 “Beast Quake”, which was caused by Seattle Seahawks fans erupting over a touchdown by Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” she said of the Swift concert. “If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”

She added that despite a difference of only 0.3 magnitude between the “Beast Quake” and “Swift Quake”, “The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake’. It absolutely doubled it.”

“The primary difference is the duration of shaking,” Caplan-Auerbach continued. “Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behaviour. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

After her shows in Seattle, Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Santa Clara for two nights starting Friday night. She will then be heading to Inglewood six shows before going south to Mexico and South America through November.

Swift will take the tour to Asia, Australia and Europe starting February 2024. As yet, no Canadian dates have been announced.