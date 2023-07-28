The 25th season of “Big Brother” is getting ready to roll, and in advance of next week’s premiere a trio of show legends crashed the house to make a big reveal.

Former Houseguests Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes “broke into” the “Big Brother” house and unwittingly unleashed the big twist for season 25, with cameras capturing the moment as the trio rolled a “Time Laser” into the house.

The incident has revealed their plan was to go back in time and change the outcome of their seasons, in which each of them lost.

“It is time to take back the victories we so deserve,” explained Reyes.

However, as the trio prepare to unleash the laser, something went horribly wrong, unveiling the big twist that will be revealed in the special 90-minute live move-in episode, airing next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

🚨 WATCH OUT 🚨 These Big Brother legends broke into the #BB25 house and unleashed this season’s twist… what do you think it all means? 👀 Catch the full reveal during the season premiere, Wednesday, August 2nd at 8/7c on @cbs and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XetvKvq912 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 28, 2023

Following the super-sized premiere, “Big Brother” will air three times per week: Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.