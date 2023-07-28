Khloé Kardashian is a proud mom.

On Friday, the reality star celebrated her son’s 1st birthday with a slideshow on Instagram, sharing rare photos of little Tatum.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Speedy Crawling Skills Ahead Of First Birthday

“Happy birthday, my sweet son!” she wrote in the lengthy caption. I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you.”

“I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me,” she continued, “I needed my son.”

Khloé went on, “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers.”

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Son Tatum’s Surname Was Kardashian Before It Was Later Changed: Report

“Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever,” she wrote in the birthday post. “We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too).”

She added, “I cannot believe you are already one 🥹 happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby.”

Khloé also included slightly altered lyrics to the classic song, “You Are My Sunshine,” replacing “sunshine” with “SONshine.”

The star of “The Kardashians” shares baby Tristan with her ex Tristan Thompson.