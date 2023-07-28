JoJo Siwa initially had regrets about calling Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met on TikTok, but she’s okay with it now.

The “Dance Moms” star appeared on Thursday’s episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, where she spoke about Bure’s comments she made last year about “traditional marriage” that many felt were homophobic and insulting.

Siwa insisted, “I wish she was able to be a little more open, more accepting.

“I’m okay with calling her out in the way that I did,” Page Six reported.

She admitted, “For a while I regretted it, but after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do [with] LGBTQIA+ … that’s my people. And I have to stand up for my people.”

Siwa said her problem wasn’t that Bure wanted to make movies about heterosexual relationships, but instead that she specifically wanted to “make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA+.”

“It’s fine if you are doing it because it’s just your movie’s storyline and it’s just it is what it is, like … not everything needs to be gay essentially,” Siwa — who identifies as pansexual — continued.

“But when you’re doing it out of spite to say that, ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA+ and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit.”

Siwa hit headlines last July after calling the “Full House” star the “rudest celebrity” she’d met during a TikTok challenge, referencing a meeting they’d had when she was 11 years old and the actress didn’t want to take a photo with her.

Despite Bure since calling her up to apologize, Siwa said that after her remarks last year, she’s realized they’ll never be BFFs.

“After reading [the article], it gave me a little sense of, ‘OK, you and her are never going to agree, you and her are never going to be friends [or] get along,” the star told Viall.

“I’m never going to be able to change her, she’s not gonna be able to change me, we can both just live life.”