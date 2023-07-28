Kylie Minogue is heading to Vegas.

According to an announcement, the pop superstar will be headlining a new residency at Voltaire, a new venue within the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, following the release of her hit single “Padam Padam” and the release of her upcoming album Tension on Sept. 22.

“Voltaire will lead a revival in high-calibre nightlife giving guests an unexpected night out, but also the opportunity to see some of their favourite artists in an intimate way,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Kylie Minogue Reveals ‘The Craziest Thing’ She’s Done For Love: ‘I’ve Done So Many Stupid Things’

“Everything about Kylie reflects the essence of Voltaire. Her music is fun. Her spirit is absolutely infectious. And she’s at the top of her game, which makes this a truly special moment for fans to connect in such an intimate environment,” added producer Michael Gruber.

“The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that,” noted Minogue.

Photo Credit: The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

The venue’s opening on Nov. 3 kicks off the Australian pop icon’s first-ever Vegas residency, where she’ll perform tracks from her anticipated new album along with many of her greatest hits, including “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and “All The Lovers”.

Some of the top creatives in the world of fashion and design were tapped to bring the concept to life, including couture costumes from stage to floor developed by a world-class designer who has created looks for stars from Beyoncé to Mariah Carey and, of course, Minogue herself.

READ MORE: Kylie Minogue Teases Upcoming Tour: ‘My Road Cases Are Missing Me’

Meanwhile, the space is described as “an immersive key-hole themed room design, centred around modern-day art deco fantasy by Emmy and Tony winning production designer Derek McLane, who has an incredible array of credits for shows such as the ‘Moulin Rouge’ and ‘MJ’ on Broadway, the Academy Awards, and most recently as designer for the 2023 Met Gala.”

“I really wanted it to feel like an escape from the environment of the casino floor. Something that felt like a completely different world. An intimate, exciting, and inviting world,” said McLane.

“The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night,” added Minogue. “That’s what Voltaire is and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.”

READ MORE: Kylie Minogue Says Pharrell Wrote ‘I Was Gonna Cancel’ To Comfort Her During A Difficult Time

Tickets go on sale Aug. 9, 2023, and are available for purchase at voltairelv.com.