Drake is having stranger and stranger objects thrown at him onstage.

At a recent show at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Canadian rapper called out a fan who tossed their purse at him during his performance.

READ MORE: Playboy Reaches Out To Woman Who Went Viral After Catching Drake’s Attention With Her 36G Bra

“Why would you throw your purse up here? You don’t have a life?” Drake joked, picking the purse up. “You don’t have, like, a life that you need to attend to? Your I.D. and s**t?”

“Why would you throw this? This was a terrible idea. Here take this back. You don’t have, like, work to go to tomorrow or something? You just throwing your purse up here and s**t? You really didn’t think that through, at all,” he added.

It’s not the first time Drake has had an odd object thrown at him on his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage. During a show in Brooklyn on Friday, someone tossed a 36G-size bra onstage.

“36G?” Drake joked. “Locate this woman immediately.”

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Says ‘I’m Good’ After Being Hit By Cellphone During NYC Gig, Shares Pics Of Bruised Eye

Drake also had a vape pen thrown at him last week, and earlier this month someone threw a phone at him, causing him to momentarily halt the performance.

Other artists have also recently experienced a rash of objects being thrown at them onstage while performing, including Bebe Rexha, who received a black eye and stitches when a fan threw a cell phone at her face.