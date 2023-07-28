Zach Bryan is in a new relationship.

Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry confirmed she’s been hanging out with the country crooner after his split from ex Deb Peifer in May.

Chickenfry — whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia — opened up about the romance on the latest episode of her “PlanBri Uncut” podcast.

READ MORE: Zach Bryan Declares He ‘Will Never Want To Be Considered At The CMAs’ After Seemingly Being Snubbed At This Year’s Awards

She said of the dating rumours, according to Page Six, “I think I might have some stuff to address: I’ve been hanging out with a guy named Zach.”

“Zach who?” her co-host Grace O’Malley jokingly questioned.

“Bryan,” Chickenfry confirmed, adding: “[We] started hanging out … what, three weeks ago?”

Chickenfry explained that she wanted to reveal the romance news herself, telling listeners: “It’s fun, it’s casual, and yeah, just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f**k out and people are doing s**t.”

She admitted, “I’ve been on the podcast lying — not lying — but like, but not talking about where I was or making stories up, and then we’d [be] caught and s**t, and then we’d have to cut stuff. And that is so opposite of what we do.

“It’s the one thing I just wanted for me, and it just sucks with the internet, how they speculate and s**t with timelines and stuff. It’s just stupid, so I figured I would just say it before the whole internet gets to say who I am and what I’m doing, you know?”

READ MORE: Lainey Wilson Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend Devlin Hodges At 2023 ACM Awards

She said, “We’re just hanging out, having fun, and that’s where I’ve been, that’s what I’ve been doing, that’s what I’m gonna be doing for a little bit. We’ll see where it goes, and I’m happy.”

Page Six claimed the pair met when they both attended the 2023 ACM Awards in Dallas back in May.

Bryan — who was previously married to Rose Madden for a year after they wed in 2020 — was dating Deb Peifer at the time, but he announced their split later that month.

Chickenfry, on the other hand, was previously in a relationship with Nik Pelligrino.