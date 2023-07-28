Timothée Chalamet is going about his business.

On Thursday, the “Dune” star was spotted out in New York, appearing to be keeping a low profile moments before Travis Scott seemingly threw shade at him over his romance with Kylie Jenner.

The actor was dressed in a jean jacket with a hoodie, a black mask on and a backpack out on the street.

The same evening, Scott released his new album Utopia, featuring a track with Drake called “Meltdown” in which he seems to refer to Chalamet and his role in the upcoming “Wonka”.

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/Willy Wonka factory/Burn an athlete like it’s calories find another flame hot as me, b***h!!!” Scott raps.

Many took the line as a comment on Chalamet’s relationship with Jenner, Scott’s ex.

Rumours about Chalamet and Jenner’s romance started swirling in April, and a source confirmed the relationship to ET later that month.

Scott and Jenner had been in an on/off relationship since 2017, and share two children together.

“Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be,” a source told ET.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Chalamet have yet to confirm directly that they are dating.