Charles Oppenheimer — the grandson of the late J. Robert Oppenheimer, whom Christopher Nolan’s new film “Oppenheimer” is centred on — has revealed one scene in the historical drama that he wouldn’t have included.

The founding member of The Oppenheimer Project, 48, has been doing press to help promote the film — now playing in theatres — including an interview with Time magazine, published earlier this week, where he discussed the scene at hand.

“I was bracing myself for not feeling great about [the movie], even though I talked to Chris Nolan and was very impressed by him,” Charles told the publication. “When I talked to Chris, at one point he said something roughly like, ‘I know how to tell a story out of this subject. There are going to be parts that you have to dramatize a bit and parts that are changed. As family members, I think you’re going to like some parts and dislike some parts.’ That’s probably led into my acceptance of the movie, even though I saw it very late, just when it came out. As a dramatized representation of the history, it was really largely accurate.”

Though Charles thought the film was accurate, he added: “There are parts that I disagree with, but not really because of Nolan.

“The part I like the least is this poison apple reference, which was a problem in American Prometheus,” he revealed, referring to the scene where Robert — portrayed by Cillian Murphy — poisons his professor by injecting cyanide into an apple. The moment is featured in the 2005 biography of his late theoretical physicist grandfather — who died in 1967 — in which the movie is based on.

“If you read American Prometheus carefully enough, the authors say, ‘We don’t really know if it happened.’ There’s no record of him trying to kill somebody,” Charles explained. “That’s a really serious accusation and it’s historical revision. There’s not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and considered it to be true. American Prometheus got it from some references talking about a spring break trip, and all the original reporters of that story—there was only two maybe three—reported that they didn’t know what Robert Oppenheimer was talking about. Unfortunately, American Prometheus summarizes that as Robert Oppenheimer tried to kill his teacher and then they [acknowledge that] maybe there’s this doubt.”

Charles pointed out that “sometimes facts get dragged through a game of telephone.

“In the movie, it’s treated vaguely and you don’t really know what’s going on unless you know this incredibly deep backstory,” he continued. “So it honestly didn’t bother me. It bothers me that it was in the biography with that emphasis, not a disclaimer of, this is an unsubstantiated rumour that we want to put in our book to make it interesting.”

Charles went on to applaud the film, saying that he liked “some of the dramatization.

“I thought Einstein‘s conversation with Oppenheimer at the end was really effective even though it wasn’t historical.”

In part of promoting the film, Charles recently joined his family members for a conversation hosted by The Atomic Museum on Thursday at the Beverly Theater in Las Vegas.