A delayed flight that got pushed back an entire day thrust Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard into travel purgatory when they and their kids found themselves stranded at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

In a video that Shepard shared on Instagram, he explained that the flight, which had first been announced as delayed for seven hours, was then delayed even further.

They tried in vain to find somewhere to stay, but were unsuccessful. “Could have been a really nice hotel, but they’re all taken,” Shepard said in the video.

“After 7 hours of delays, the flight was kicked to the next day all together,” he wrote in the caption. “ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area.”

As a result, they decided to make the best of it by setting up a makeshift living area within the hotel where they’d be spending the night.

In the video, Bell is seen tidying up the family’s “bedroom” on the airport floor, featuring $600 worth of blankets and pillows.

Bell also chronicled the experience, via Instagram Story, reported People,

“We made quite a home for ourselves here,” Bell joked in a selfie in which she’s brushing her teeth, and finally revealing that they were “kicked out” by airport staff.

Ultimately, Bell let fans know that they wound up finding someplace to stay.

“Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1 am!!!!!!” Bell wrote.