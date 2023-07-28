Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian has got a new do.

On her Instagram Story this week, the reality star debuted a new, shorter, bobbed hairstyle.

She first showed off the new look in a video promoting new Skims apparel from her shapewear brand’s online shop.

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She then gave fans a closer look at the new black hairdo in a couple more Instagram Story posts.

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The new look comes after Kardashian was seen at a soccer game in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday, sporting a long ponytail.