Sinéad O’Connor had a clear idea of how she wanted her legacy protected after she died.

In an interview with People in 2021, about her memoir Rememberings, the Irish singer revealed the instructions she gave her kids on managing her affairs in the event of her death.

“See, when the artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive. Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it’s kind of gross what record companies do,” O’Connor said.

“That’s why I’ve always instructed my children since they were very small, ‘If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is,'” she added.

O’Connor died this week at age 56, just 18 months after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” family confirmed in a statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Her cause of death has not been disclosed.