Blake Lively is cheekily giving props to her personal trainer, Don Saladino. On Thursday, the Gossip Girl star posted a photo of herself in a red bikini, which she paired with heart-shaped sunglasses.

“K now im gonna draw it with AI… 😍 🍼 🍼 Uncanny,” she captioned the photo of her summer style.

However, it was her reaction to one fan’s comment that has people talking. “How have you had 4 kids??? 🔥🔥🔥,” one of her Instagram followers asked.

Lively jokingly responded by calling out Saladino, writing, “@donsaladino Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot. ♥️”